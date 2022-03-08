Nimki Mukhiya fame Bhumika Gurung gets married to beau Shekhar Malhotra

Actress Bhumika Gurung was dating restaurateur Shekhar Malhotra for more than a year and they finally got married today. Nimki Mukhiya actress tied the knot with him in Mumbai today morning in a customary way. The wedding was attended by their families and close friends only.

Before the wedding, Bhumika spoke with ETimes. She shared, “I am super exhausted and tired, but I love feeling that I will soon be married to someone who I want to spend the rest of my life with. It's a different feeling altogether. We were both waiting for this day to come! A month ago, we decided that in March we should get married and here we are today. Like every girl, I also dreamt a lot about how my wedding should be and my wedding is all I wanted it to be.”

The bride and groom had colour-coordinated their outfits. Talking about it, she said that she had a lot of ideas about her wedding outfit. But when she went to this designer’s store, she saw the lehenga and felt that this was waiting for her. She added that it just fell into place.

Bhumika had earlier shared about her relationship, “It is about the way the person makes you feel and Shekhar makes me feel safe and secure. He loves me unconditionally and is loyal to me. I think in today’s time, loyalty is something which has become rare. He not only gives me time but makes me feel good about myself. He is there for me and even for my family and friends. When we are together, we don’t need anyone else.”



