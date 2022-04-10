Nimrat Kaur thanks Kapil Sharma for a 'wonderful time' as she promotes Dasvi on The Kapil Sharma Show

Nimrat Kaur is currently basking in the success of the recently released film, Dasvi, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan and Yami Gautam. In the film, the actress essays the character named Bimla Devi, wife of Ganga Ram Chaudhary essayed by Abhishek. Recently, the cast of Dasvi graced the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show for the promotion of their film. Dasvi was released on April 7 on Netflix. The actress shared the photos on her social media from her TKSS visit and thanked the host Kapil Sharma for a 'wonderful time.'

A few hours ago, sharing the photos, the Lunchbox actress also said that she can't wait to be back on The Kapil Sharma Show. Nimrat captioned it as, "Thank you so much for such an incredible evening and an absolutely wonderful time @kapilsharma!! Thank you for having us!! Can’t wait to be back and hopefully quicker than 6 years!!" In photos, the team of Dasvi and the team of The Kapil Sharma Show are seen having fun.

Check out Nimrat Kaur's post:

Recently, the actress also received a heartwarming note from Amitabh Bachchan. In the note, shared by Nimrat, Big B has congratulated the actress for her “exceptional” performance in Dasvi. Sharing a picture of the letter, she penned a sweet note that read, "18 years ago when I set foot in Mumbai city, to imagine that Mr. Amitabh Bachchan would know me by my name, recall us meeting and him appreciating me in a television commercial and years later send a note and flowers for something I attempted in a film - all would’ve been but a distant dream, perhaps someone else’s for me, not even my own."

Dasvi is a social comedy and is helmed by director Tushar Jalota and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Bake My Cake Films.

