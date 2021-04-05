Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia to return to Choti Sarrdaarni post break; To resume shooting soon

The Choti Sarrdaarni fame actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia was on a break from the show for some time, but apparently she is coming back on the show soon.

The charming actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia plays the role of Meher in the show Choti Sarrdaarni, which is among the popular shows on TV and has won millions of hearts with her stint. The actress had left the show a few weeks ago and it was speculated that she had exited from the show. But according to media reports, the actress has only taken a break from the show because she was facing some health issues. And now, as per the recent buzz, Nimrit is well now and will be making a comeback on the show very soon. Reportedly, she will be shooting for the show initially from her home and will return to the sets of the show once she has recovered completely.

Talking about the same a source had told TOI, “Nimrit had to take a break from Choti Sarrdaarni because of her health woes. She is doing better now and is gearing up to return to the show. She is currently in Delhi and will shoot her scenes from home for now. She will report to the set once she has fully recovered and is back in Mumbai”. Meanwhile, in her absence, the makers had brought Kratika Sengar of Kasam - Tere Pyaar Se on board for the show.

While there were speculations that Kratika had replaced Nimrit on Choti Sarrdaarni, the actress had clarified that she is playing as a new character. She added that she would have not taken up the role if she was asked to replace Nimrit in the show. Kratika also mentioned that Nimrit is playing the role of Meher beautifully and she would not want to step into her shoes.

