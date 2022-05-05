Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s show Choti Sarrdaarni to end on 25 May?

Choti Sarrdaarni has been one of the most popular shows on TV screens and has been running successfully for the last few years. The show has started in 2019 with the excellent pairing of Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Avinesh Rekhi. There is bad news for the fans and massive audience of the show, as it will be going off-air very soon. The news has come as a shocker to the unit and especially the new lead couple played by Gaurav S Bajaj and Amandeep Sidhu.

As per sources of Etimes, “The last episode will be telecast on May 25. The news is upsetting, especially for Gaurav and Amandeep, who were introduced in the first week of April. After their entry, everyone expected the show to run for another six months at least. However, the channel has decided overnight to pull the plug on it. The ratings suffered a bit owing to the change in the time slot from 7.30 to 9.30 pm. We were hoping for things to get better and the ratings to improve, but a decision has been taken before that could happen.”

Choti Sarrdaarni began on a high note with its lead couple – Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Avinesh Rekhi, becoming a household name as Meher and Sarabjeet Singh Gill. The show has been revamped on several occasions. It is to be remembered that Nimrit had to exit the show briefly in March last year owing to health issues, however, she resumed three weeks later. Avinesh, who was introduced as the original male lead, quit the show last year to take up Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na. The makers had introduced Mahir Pandhi as the new hero opposite Nimrit. However, after the actress decided to bid adieu to the show last month, the makers introduced a new couple Gaurav S Bajaj and Amandeep Sidhu on the show.

