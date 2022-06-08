Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia talks about being offered Shehnaaz Gill’s role in Honsla Rakh & doing Choti Sarrdaarni

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is a popular name in the telly world and she became a popular name with her debut show Choti Sarrdaarni. The actress is from a non-acting background and had a tough journey becoming an actor. She recently opened up on her struggling days and how she was lost out on roles due to celebs and star kids in big projects, in an interview with Hindustan Times.

Nimrit shared, “I was offered Honsla Rakh during Chhoti Sardarni. It was Diljit sir who had reached out himself. He texted me on Instagram and asked if I would test for a part. I woke up to his message and started crying. Shehnaaz ended up doing it. It was sad that I didn’t get to work with him. A lot of things didn’t work out - COVID was at its peak. And again somebody’s miss is somebody’s gain,” she adds.

She shared that she came from Delhi to Mumbai due to a call from casting director Mukesh Chhabra‘s company. “He was casting for this film which was directed by a new director, who was a New York Film Academy pass out. I sent my audition from Delhi and came to Mumbai for other rounds of the audition. I met the directors and producer. We spoke about the contract and paperwork. They asked me to wait for a few days,” Ahluwalia recalls. She shared that she was very excited and felt this was too easy. She wondered if this was going to happen despite her not being a star kid. It was too good to be true as they never called her again. She shared that she waited for a few days and they just kept ghosting her.

Nimrit shared that after watching the movie, which was helmed by a big production house, on-screen, she understood why she didn’t get the part as the project went to star kid.

Sharing about her struggles, she shared that every morning she would pick my jhola and put all kinds of dresses in it, and go for auditions. She used to give 6-8 auditions each day as I only had six months in Mumbai.

Interestingly, when the actor auditioned for Chhoti Sardarni (the show through which she made her acting debut), she was not very interested in taking up the role. While Ahluwalia cracked the audition and was set to make her acting debut she was perplexed by another meaty opportunity that many would kill for. She shared that she had auditioned for Takht. Shaano (Sharma, casting director)’s team told her to not sign the show and wait for a little. There were two characters being introduced that were pivotal to the plot. But she did not want to wait as she was getting the lead role in a TV show.

