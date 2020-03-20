Nirbhaya Case: Sidharth Shukla, Nakuul Mehta, Shefali Bagga, Manveer Gurjar and other TV celebs react

Nirbhaya Justice: The four convicts of the Nirbhaya gang rape case were hanged today morning. Here's how the Television celebrities have reacted to the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case verdict.

After 7 years of fight, the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case finally came to an end today (March 20, 2020). The four convicts in the Nirbhaya rape case were put to death today, giving justice to the late victim. The four culprits, Singh, Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma, and Mukesh Singh, were hanged to death in Delhi's Tihar jail at 5.30 am. These four men were convicted of brutally raping and assaulting a 23-year-old in a moving bus in 2012.

After several years of trials, pleas, and delays, they were punished and the long-awaited justice was delivered. The Delhi Court's decision to hang the rapists have been welcomed all over the country. Everyone who was praying and hoping to get justice to Nirbhaya, have been celebrating this moment. The 23-year-old physiotherapy student's father and mother have finally taken a sigh of relief and are happy after their long battle. While India is cheering the decision, our Telly Town celebs have also reacted to the same.

ALSO READ: Nirbhaya Rape Case: Bollywood celebs REACT as 4 convicts are hanged to death after 7 years

While Bigg Boss 13 winner, Sidharth Shukla hoped that this execution will set an example, his co-contestant Shefali Bagga saluted Nirbhaya's mother for her fight to justice. Ishqbaaaz actor Nakuul Mehta has not posted anything himself, but he shared a tweet that advocated for 100% safety for women in the country. Among others to share their views about the Nirabhaya convicts getting hanged are Manveer Gurjar, 's wife Ankita Bhargava, Raj Singh Arora and more.

Check out TV celebrities' reaction to Nirbhaya's case below:

Finally justice has been served. A painful wait comes to an end. I hope this will serve a strong message and hindrance to every one with such heinous thoughts. Now finally we can say ‘Rest In Peace Nirbhaya’! #NirbhayaCase #NirbhayaJustice — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) March 20, 2020

Read More