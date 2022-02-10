Nisha Aur Uske Cousins’ Vibhu Raghave diagnosed with stage 4 cancer: In a day, life changed upside down

Life can be quite unpredictable and can take the most unexpected turns at any moment. This is exactly what happened with television actor Vibhu Raghave who is known for his stint in Nisha Aur Uske Cousins. The actor has been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer and is currently in the hospital. The news was confirmed by the actor himself in a post on social media wherein Vibhu stated that the diagnosis had changed his life upside down and that he is trying to be strong.

Taking to his Instagram account, Vibhu shared a couple of videos while lying the hospital. In the video, he said, “I am in the hospital. I thought I'd let you know what's going on here. I was sick for the last few days and about two weeks back they found a stage 4 cancer in me which is in an advanced state, which is a rare type and kind of aggressive. I never expected that. In a day, life changed, totally upside down. Nevertheless, we are trying to be strong and we are going ahead with it. Besides having the best doctors and the best team around me, I have all the blessings and love. There's so much happening, everybody's praying and sending love and best wishes. Let's hope for the best”.

Take a look at Vibhu Raghave’s post:

As soon as he had shared the news, several celebs took to the comment section and sent recovery wishes to the actor. Zain Imam commented, “Bro brohhh always keep that everlasting smile on that pretty face of urs mahn! Ure a gem! I pray for ur immediate recovery and good health”. Mohsin Khan also comment on Vibhu’s post and wrote, “Meri jaaan. We gona see u back with those 6 pack abs mera bhai”.