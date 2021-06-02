Nisha Rawal accepts Karan Mehra's claim of her being diagnosed with bipolar disorder: I'm not ashamed about it

Actress Nisha Rawal held a press conference to address her husband Karan Mehra's allegations. Check out the details.

Shaadi Mubarak actress Nisha Rawal talked about her husband 's allegations and the assault charges she put on him. Today, the actress held a press conference to address details about the situation. Earlier, Karan had claimed that Nisha was suffering from bipolar disorder. While talking to the media, Nisha opened up on being diagnosed with bipolar disorder and explained how she isn’t going to lie about it, since it’s not something she’s ashamed of. During the conference, the actress drew people’s attention to bipolar disorder.

The actress revealed that she was diagnosed with the disorder back in 2014. She reiterated that there isn’t any need for her to lie about being diagnosed with it since it’s merely a mood disorder. She said, “Bipolarity is a mood disorder. It happens due to extreme trauma and it’s genetic, sometimes. It's not something to be ashamed of." The actress further stressed that she is fine and that she isn’t here to prove anything to anyone because, in her words, she doesn’t need to.

During the press conference, Nisha stated that she suffered from bipolar disorder after she had a miscarriage. She explained that back in 2014, she was 5 months pregnant with her baby and went through trauma after losing her child. The actress shared that she recently made a group for women to express grief after losing their children. “When I lost my child I did not have anyone to talk to about the loss,” she added.

