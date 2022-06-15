Nisha Rawal celebrates her son Kavish Mehra's 5th birthday at an NGO; PICS

Actress Nisha Rawal has been in the limelight after she alleged that she had faced domestic abuse while being in a relationship with her estranged husband, Karan Mehra. A few days ago, Karan quashed claims made against him and instead accused Nisha of infidelity. Since then, they both have been living separately and their son Kavish lives with Nisha. Recently, Nisha Rawal celebrated her son Kavish's 5th Birthday. The actress, being a proud single mother, strives hard to give her son the best parenting.

To celebrate the occasion, Nisha took her son to an NGO and spent the day with the lesser privileged children. She organised some cool activities such as dance performances and games amongst others. Nisha also arranged a clown to entertain the children and distributed study kits to the kids. Lastly, all of them had a cake cutting session for Kavish and enjoyed snacks & food. Nisha's fans and friends from the industry appreciated her good deeds and encouraged her thoughts behind the same. She also shared a small video of the celebration on her Instagram handle.

Amid the ongoing feud with Karan Mehra, Nisha has been raising their son, Kavish single-handedly. Earlier, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Nisha shared that she visits therapists to monitor Kavish's every behaviour and emotion. She mentioned, "When it comes to your kids, that should be your focal point because you are going through your share of fights, struggles, and bad times with the other person, but we have to always remember that there is someone who is witnessing this. Thankfully, for me, Kavish was extremely little, he had not even turned four when this happened." The actress recently stated that she does not want any alimony from Karan Mehra and demanded full custody of their son, Kavish.

