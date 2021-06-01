Nisha Rawal claims Karan Mehra has an extramarital affair; Says she 'suffered constant abuse over the years'

In a recent interview, Nisha Rawal has accused her husband Karan Mehra of having an affair and constantly abusing her over the years. Scroll down to read what more she said.

Trigger Warning

Actress Nisha Rawal, who filed a complaint of an alleged assault against her husband , has finally broken her silence. In a recent interview with BT, the actress accused her husband of having an affair and constantly abusing her over the years. She mentioned that she hadn't spoken about the domestic violence that she had been facing because she loves Karan and was concerned about his career and image.

BT quoted Nisha as saying, “One of the charges filed by me against him is of domestic violence. I hadn’t spoken about it for so many years as I understand that for an actor his career and image are of utmost importance. In spite of being considerate and compassionate I have had to face something like this. This is definitely about Karan having an extra marital affair, me trying to work on the marriage, him not even taking responsibility of the child and constant abuse over the years, which I have never spoken about. I have evidence to authenticate my claim.”

On being asked why she decided to come out in the public after so many years, Nisha said that she finally decided to not be one of those women who worry more about the image. She said, "I had to speak the truth and stand up for myself." While divulging details about learning Karan’s affair, Nisha said she learned about the alleged affair a 'couple of months ago' and that she confronted Karan about it after discovering text messages.

"I learnt about him being involved with another woman around a couple of months ago. I saw his text messages to the girl, I saw them for myself. Even after that, I sat him down and told him to talk about it. I have not behaved like a woman who will rip a man into pieces. I asked him if he didn’t want to continue then no problem,” she revealed.

Adding to this, the actress said she wanted to save her marriage and therefore flew down to his parents in Noida. "My own mother got to know about it a few weeks ago. After putting up for so long, around a month ago I told him that if he continues to behave like this, then we should split and he agreed. I told him that let’s settle it amicably and agree on an X amount. I made my resume, circulated it and started asking for a job since a month. I will do any work to support my child,” Nisha further stated.

Talking about asking for alimony money, Nisha said, “It’s about my child and me. I got to know about his affair, repeated abuses... I ignored it, because I wanted to keep the marriage intact and I was also worried about his image of Naitik...goody-two-shoes.”

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Karan Mehra talks about what happened with wife Nisha Rawal yesterday; Says ‘She spat on me’

Share your comment ×