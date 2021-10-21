Nisha Rawal enjoys shooting for the daily soap ‘Meet’ as she makes her comeback to TV after 8 years

The daily soap Meet has garnered the attention and love of the audience in a very short span of time. The show presents the story of Meet played by Ashi Singh, who mirrors women across the nation, who are fighting societal norms of gender roles regarding work and responsibilities. Nisha Rawal essays the character of Masum and she has also managed to create excitement amongst the audience with her acting chops.

The actress is enjoying playing a negative role in the show and has been getting a lot of appreciation for her acting. She had revealed how she is enjoying and learning how to portray the nuances of an insecure woman, who has had a lot to deal with in her life. She feels that there’s much more to her character than what meets the eye. Nisha says that she is able to relate with Masum, and feels pleased to play the role.

Speaking about her character, Nisha Rawal said, “The last show I did 8 years back was with Shashi Sumeet Productions and my comeback on TV as an actor is also happening with the same production house. That makes Meet even more special. I must mention that it has always been a wonderful experience working with them and I think that’s why in my journey so far, they have had a major role to play. Also, the character that I am playing is of an antagonist, but I wouldn’t say that Masum is a dreadful personality. I think every person deals with their ups and downs in different ways and that's why they react in certain ways in certain scenarios. Masum is one such person who has had her share of insecurities and that keeps acting as a catalyst to making her appear as the villain. Of course, there are shades to every character, and I feel getting to play a role like this is quite amazing. In fact, I’ve always been offered glamorous roles till now, but for a change this character is not similar to what I've played till now. All I can say for now is that I’m happy to be working around such wonderful people who are really kind.”



