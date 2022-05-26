Nisha Rawal on raising her son single-handedly: I get worried about meeting daily expenses

Nisha Rawal, who was recently seen on a reality show, has spoken about raising her son, Kavish as a single parent. The actress, who has been living separately from her estranged husband, Karan Mehra, talked about managing day-to-day expenses, her profession's instability, giving him a healthy environment at home, feeling privileged about taking care of her son, motherhood, and a lot more. A few days ago, Karan accused Nisha of having an extra-marital affair and plotting against him to snatch away his properties.

Nisha Rawal on meeting day-to-day expenses

While speaking about it with ETimes TV, Nisha Rawal said, "I do get worried at times how I will manage expenses and how I will do everything all alone. From the time I wake up every day to the time I get to bed, that thought is always on my mind. But you have to push back these thoughts. I take the support of the same thought and apply force to it to move forward. It is important to have the right amount of challenges in life to value and have gratitude towards life. I won't lie that it doesn't worry me, it does because in our profession everything is so unpredictable. I might do a big show, but not have any work for a couple of years, it happens with a lot of people. There is a lot of unpredictability but my life so far has been good. I have learnt many things from life. In life you have to stay positive and accept that you don't have a choice, you might do things gracefully and with dignity."

Nisha Rawal on raising her son in a happy environment

She also spoke about providing a healthy environment for her child Kavish. Nisha said that more than anything she wants to give a toxic-free environment to her son. "I don’t think I want it any other way because it is always better that a child is in a happy and healthy environment than to expose him to a toxic environment," said the model-actress.

