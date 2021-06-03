Nisha Rawal’s close friend Rohit Verma shares update on her surgery; Says she got stitches on forehead

Rohit Verma talks about the surgery of his close friend Nisha and says she is emotionally hurt and that it will take time for her to heal.

(Content Warning: The article contains references to domestic assault, abuse and violence.)

Actor and Nisha Rawal have recently come to the limelight as the former was arrested on Monday night in an alleged assault case. Nisha Rawal had filed a case against her husband with allegations of physical assault and accused him of having an extramarital affair. After the accusation, actor Karan Mehra refuted the allegations levelled against him by his wife and said that he has not hurt her, and also called them 'baseless'.

Meanwhile, Nisha’s close friend Rohit Verma spoke exclusively to ETimes TV about her condition after the surgery. The fashion designer said that Nisha is stable now and has been discharged from the hospital. He said, "Nisha is stable now and she has been discharged from the hospital last night. She is at home right now and taking rest. Her surgery went well, she didn’t had to go through plastic surgery. She got stitches on her forehead and the doctors did a great job,"

Rohit also shared that she is very hurt and needs time to heal. He added, "Nisha, the most resilient and gentle soul has always believed in finding solutions amicably. I have seen her through her highs and lows and she has always risen above the blocks of life with an additional smile on her face. This time, she has been at the receiving end of untamed anger which has impacted her physically and no amount of excuses can justify this act against her."

Talking about the surgery, Rohit said, "She is better now and just got her surgery yesterday. She is extremely hurt emotionally and will take time to heal. Truth and justice will prevail"

(If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.)

