Nisha Rawal shares about demanding her jewellery & sole custody of their son: I need to start my life again

The marriage between former Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors and Nisha Rawal came to end few months back. Karan was accused by his wife for assault and domestic violence. He was arrested but later released on bail. Nisha has recently stated that she does not want any alimony and has demanded fully custody of their son.

The actress spoke in an interview with Bombay Times. Nisha said that she doesn’t want any alimony. They had built everything together. She mentioned that she started earning at a very young age and supported him throughout even before he became a part of YRKKH. Nisha said, "I have done so much work and whoever I collaborated with will vouch for the fact that Karan was in charge of the commercials. He took away all my jewellery and everything I got with me during our marriage. I have asked him to return the jewellery he has disposed of because I need to start my life again. Meri mom ke property ke papers bhi uske paas pade hue hain, which I want him to return. There’s nothing that I am asking for myself. I am an independent girl and will look after my child and me.”

She further added that Karan has not even kept in touch with their son since his birthday and has not even given him the gifts as he had shared on social media. Nisha said that he called just once on Kavish’s birthday (June 18) on an actor-friend’s number to wish him. He posted a picture of gifts he had ordered for Kavish on his birthday. She wants to know why those gifts never reached their son. Nisha revealed that he hasn’t called Kavish even once since his birthday.

Nisha Rawal is presently living separately with her son Kavish after she filed for divorce from Karan Mehra.



