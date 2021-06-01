Nisha Rawal shares a post with her son prior to Karan Mehra’a arrest; Promises to explore the world together

Nisha Rawal posted an emotional picture with her son, hours before she filed a police complaint against her husband.

The Shaadi Mubarak actress Nisha Rawal had posted a picture with her son on Monday night. She had shared the post, a few hours before she filed a case against her husband for allegedly assaulting her. was arrested late at night on Monday by the Mumbai police. However, the actor was released on bail on Tuesday morning. Before the incident, Nisha Rawal had shared an old picture with her son in which they can be seen at the airport.

In the post, she and her four-year-old son are seen standing by a glass wall as she looks lovingly at her little one. The actress has also written a long caption which is addressed to her son, “Watching the world through ur eyes has been quite a sight my Littloo @kavishmehra. A promise to explore the world together with a smile on our faces that would warm sad hearts".

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Karan Mehra opened up on the problems in his marriage. He said, "There were issues in our marriage and we had decided to separate, for doing their the best for our son."

There were rumors about the rift in their marriage for the past few days but the actor had denied them saying they are not true.

