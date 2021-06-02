Nisha Rawal shows PICS of her head injury to media; Claims Karan Mehra used to punch & hit her with a bat

Addressing the media, Nisha Rawal talked about her husband Karan Mehra’s abusive behavior over the past years. The actress also mentioned that the actor accepted to her that he loves someone else.

Trigger Warning

Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki actor Nisha Rawal, on Tuesday, held a press conference, addressing the media about the police complaint she filed against her actor husband . While speaking to the media, Nisha accused the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor of having an extramarital affair. She also revealed that he physically assaulted her on the day of their fight and also said that he has hit her with a bat and even punched her in the past as well.

Talking about Karan’s abusive nature, Nisha said, “Haan, unhone mere upar haath uthaya hai, bohot hi aam baat hai, but because he is an actor, he is smart, he understands cameras, kai baar aisa hua ki mere face pe black and blue hua, kahi baar punch karte the, and kabhi bat se bhi.” (Karan has assaulted me in the past. My face used to turn blue and black several times, he used to punch me, and even hit me with a bat.)

Further, the actress also mentioned that Karan had accepted to her that he loves someone else and has physical affair with her. Nisha said, “Unfortunately, Karan has been having an affair with another woman which I didn’t know. When I came to know, I confronted him and he admitted to it. He also said that it is serious and that he loves someone else and that their relationship was also physical. The woman is from Delhi and whenever he has been to Chandigarh for the shoot of his new show they would meet and that’s how it started.” She also shared photos of her head injury with the media.

For the unversed, Karan and Nisha have been married for 9 years and have known each other for 14 years. They also have a son together.

Also Read: Kashmera Shah comes out in support of her friend Nisha Rawal; Says 'Apparently, Karan Mehra did hit her'

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×