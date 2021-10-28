Nisha Rawal tests positive for COVID 19; Urges people to not give up on the precautions

The COVID 19 pandemic has proved to be a nightmare for everyone and the nation has been fighting it for over a year now. And just when things seemed to be getting back on track, looks like the third wave is gearing to take over the nation. The cases are witnessing a spike in recent days. Amid this, television actress Nisha Rawal has revealed that she has tested positive for the deadly virus and is currently under home quarantine.

She made the announcement on social media wherein she urged people to not give up on precautions and that COVID 19 still exists. Sharing a note, Nisha wrote, “And finally the third wave got me, just when I was about to get my second jab. Yes, my result is COVID POSITIVE! I have been continuously shooting and have come in contact with many people. Have quarantined myself at home since I felt the first symptoms of a runny nose. It is my moral obligation to inform all those who came within a certain proximity with me, that please get your tests done! COVID still exists so please do not give up on the precautions!” She captioned the image as, “I am Covid Positive & under quarantine!”

Check out Nisha Rawal’s post:

Soon she was inundated with recovery wishes from fans and friends. Archana Puran Singh took to the comment section and wrote, “Oh ho. Take care. Get well soon. Hope it's mild and manageable”. On the other hand, Sayantani Ghosh wrote, “Oho please tc .. god bless”.