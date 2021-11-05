Nisha Rawal twins with son Kavish on Diwali & shares an important message; PICS
She writes, “Come what may, keep the light alive.” Nisha has shared two pictures and is seen wearing a mustard coloured outfit with her son. Her previous post was about staying confident, fighting for yourself. It reads, "You lit that spark inside of you, bit by bit. Many humans sacrificed their own spark to keep yours alive. In my case, it was my mom. Now that, that spark has turned into this humongous energy of fire. Choose wisely if you would want your fire to engulf your enemies or to light up the path where hundreds of souls are lost! I choose the later! My story shall light up your dark path! My choices shall inspire you! My strength shall spark your wick! Don’t give up yet. If I can, you can too! #NishaRawalDiaries #happydiwali (sic)".
Take a look at the post here:
The actress tested positive when she was about to take her 2nd dose of vaccination. She reminded everyone to take precautions as the third wave is dangerous and COVID-19 still exists.
