Nisha Rawal's friend Rohit Satia makes a revelation about Karan Mehra; Says 'There's a girl 'MM' in his life'

Karan Mehra was arrested after his estranged wife Nisha Rawal filed a complaint against him on May 31, 2021, following a brawl. Nisha had even filed a domestic violence case against Karan and accused him of having extramarital affairs. In a recent press conference, Karan Mehra accused Nisha Rawal of having an extramarital affair with her 'munh bola' brother, Rohit Satia. Rohit is from Lucknow and has a seven-year-old daughter, who lives there and ties rakhi to Nisha and Karan's son, Kavish.

Now, in a chat with ETimes, Rohit Satia has finally spoken his side of the story and also made several revelations. At present, Rohit is in Lucknow with his wife Nidhi and his kid. As alleged by Karan, when Rohit was asked whether he is having an affair with Nisha, Rohit says, "If a man is having an affair outside his marriage, would his wife allow him to come home?". For the uninitiated, actress Kashmera Shah recently revealed to Etimes that she is turning into a 'character witness' in Nisha and Karan's case and supporting Karan as she senses many red flags against Nisha.

Kashmera also mentioned that she had a conversation with Rohit, and he claimed that he saw Nisha being hit by Karan, but she questions that if the door was closed then how did Rohit manage to see it? When Rohit was asked about this conversation, he claimed that Kashmera is lying and he had no such conversation with her. Making a big revelation about Karan, Rohit also adds that there is a girl known as 'MM' in Karan's life. He further said that he will not reveal her full name but also claimed that 'MM' is one of the reasons for Nisha and Karan's separation.

Kashmera's interview also revealed that Rohit told her that the CCTV camera was not working in the room where the incident between Karan and Nisha is alleged to have taken place. When asked about this, Rohit says that the cameras were switched off because Karan had COVID at that time, and he was staying in a separate room. So he might be coming out of a shower to change his clothes etc. Every time there's a guest in their guest room, CCTV cameras for that room were switched off. Rohit also said that he knows Nisha even before Karan came into her life.

Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal got married in 2012 after dating for four years and have a son named Kaavish.

