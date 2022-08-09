Nisha Rawal's 'rakhi brother' Rohit Sathia's wife interrogates her on their alleged affair

Karan Mehra held a press conference a few days back and made shocking revelations about his estranged wife Nishan Rawal having an extra-marital affair with her Rakhi brother, Rohit Sathia. Karan had claimed that Rohit is living with Nisha and his son Kavish for over a year in their Mumbai home. According to the latest reports, Rohit's wife Nidhi who was staying in Lucknow recently flew down to Mumbai to meet Nisha and talk to her about the alleged relationship.

According to ETimes reports, the confrontations between Nidhi and Nisha were not pleasant. Nidhi who has a good relationship with her husband came to Mumbai and met Nisha in her apartment.

Earlier on August 4, Karan had accused Nisha of cheating on him and living with Rohit Sathia. He said, "Nisha is dating a man named Rohit Satia. He has been around with us for a long time. He posed as Nisha’s rakhi brother and also performed her kanyadaan and I could never think that something like this would conspire between them. He is staying at my house with Nisha and my little son is present in the same which is morally questionable at many levels. Bhai-Bahan Ka Rishta Pavitra Rishta Hota Hai. But in this situation it has become a joke."

There has been no official statement released by Nisha on this matter.

Nisha Rawal and Karan Mehra case

For the unversed, Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal tied the knot on November 24, 2012. The couple is blessed with a baby boy, Kavish Mehra. They were living happily with each other, until, in May 2021, when Nisha had put some serious allegations of domestic violence and abuse against Karan. The news about trouble in Karan and Nisha's married life has undoubtedly left everyone shocked. She also filed an FIR against him and his family. Ever since the case has been going on between them. While Karan is staying with his parents, Nisha has been living separately with her son, Kavish in their old apartment.

