Nishant Bhat becomes new Captain of BB15 house as he defeats Jay Bhanushali, Pratik Sehajpal

As per the latest promo of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss, the captaincy task was going on in the house. The sanchalak of the task was Tejasswi Prakash and as per the promos, she declared Nishant Bhat as the winner of the task and the new Captain of the house. He is seen overjoyed by the news as finds it almost unbelievable.

The Bigg Boss house is all about games and strategies, using which the contestants survive through the nominations and win the show. It seems Nishant Bhat is also good at making strategies in the present season. It was seen in the captaincy task that Nishant Bhat, Jay Bhanushali, and Pratik Sehajpal contended for captaincy. Pratik makes a strategy to steal the parts of others' Chariot. But Nishant has already played his game and hid the parts. Hence, with the highest score, he becomes the new captain of the show.

See promo here-

The first captain of the house was Shamita Shetty and now after winning the task, Nishant Bhat will be taking the throne. In another promo, it was shown that Nishant had to take few names which he feels that they have not followed rules and would nominate. He shared the names of Ieshaan, Miesha, Umar Riaz, Karan Kundrra, and Shamita Shetty. Ieshaan and Umar Riaz lose their temper for his unfair behavior.



