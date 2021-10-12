Nishant Bhat says ‘No’ to relationships inside Bigg Boss 15: ‘Whatever has to happen will happen outside’

While reality TV show Bigg Boss 15 has kept audiences glued to their TV screens, viewers have also seen romance blooming inside the house. Meisha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgal have made headlines in the recent past for developing a close bond. In the digital version, it was Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat who fell head over heels for each other. However, contestant Nishant Bhat is keen only on building friendships during his stint on the show.

For him, love inside the Bigg Boss 15 house is a big ‘NO’. The actor previously told ETimes, that falling in love is a ‘pious’ process for him and he doesn’t want to rush into it while being trapped inside the house. Nishant Bhat reportedly believes that the pattern of the show is such that people end up needing someone, however, the feeling doesn’t budge him. Instead, he will love to develop the bond of friendship with everyone that he can enjoy for a lifetime even after the completion of the show.

He said, "Love inside the Bigg Boss house is a big NO for sure, whatever has to happen will happen outside. But yes, friends and bonds for lifetime are for sure. The sterility of the house is such that you will need someone. But that doesn't mean that the other person will be my partner. Falling in love is a very pious process for me. I don't want to rush into it at any cost."

Speaking about the show, Sahil Shroff became the first contestant to get evicted from Salman Khan’s show. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the contestant said, “It didn’t add up, because I was just making inroads, taking advice from the right people in the house as to the way I am going and who my friends are. The thing is that everyone has different personalities. I have worked very hard to be this balanced person that I think I am right now after a long time, and I am not a person who will just pick up fights for no reason.”

