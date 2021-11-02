Nishant Bhat & Shamita Shetty discuss the elimination decision of Bigg Boss OTT & current season; Reports

Things were a lot different in the digital version of the controversial show Bigg Boss and than the television version, right from the elimination decision to contestants. Reportedly, in one of the upcoming episodes, a major fight between Umar and Simba will take place. In the fight, Simba will push Umar into the pool, and as result, the two will be seen hurling abuses at each other. Well, seeing the incident Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhatt recalled something.

Telly Chakkar in their reports mentioned that Nishant and Shamita are seen discussing the incident and the former says that in Bigg Boss OTT when Zeeshan pushed Pratik he was sent out within a few seconds and here things are different. “Many times contestants have gone physical during the task but no such decision was taken,” he added. The choreographer was hinting towards Karan Kundrra who pushed Pratik during the dangal task. In both cases, Pratik didn’t react, but still Zeeshan was eliminated.

Reportedly, the incident happened during the nomination task where Umar destroys Simba’s basket even before the task began and got him eliminated from the task. As a result, he too got nominated for this week and this resulted in a huge fight between the two.

It has been seen that often contestants indulge in a physical fight which has been time and again pointed out by Salman Khan too. He had warned and even schooled contestants for their behaviour.