Nishant Bhat on why he quit Bigg Boss 15: For me, it was not about winning the show

Bigg Boss 15 discussions are yet to die down. People are still conflicted about Tejasswi Prakash’s win and immersed in the lives of the contestant. After all, after seeing them for the past couple months, the contestants grew on the audience. One of the most shocking twists that we witnessed during the finale last week was Nishant Bhat walking out of the race. In a recent interview, he revealed his reason for doing so and even reflected a bit on the time he sent in the house.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Nishant talked about his reasons for quitting the show even after reaching the finale. He said “For me, it was not about winning the show.I did not want Bigg Boss to say ‘Nishant your journey ends here and you need to step out of the house’.” He added that he just did what he felt was right throughout his Bigg Boss journey and even at that particular moment, he did what his mind and heart said was right. He expressed that while he knew he was the highest voted in the audience in the previous episode, but he still did what he did. “I wanted to win hearts of the people and that's it,” he confessed.

On the other hand, when asked about his plans ahead, Nishant replied that he wished to rest for the next ten to fifteen days. He added that he needed to forget and not meet the Bigg Boss contestants. “I am done with looking at their faces,” he emphasised. He also said that the exception to this rule would be on Shamita’s birthday where he will meet her and Pratik. Moreover he said that he would also meet Karan and Teja once, but was unsure about Tejasswi since she is busy with new show, Naagin 6.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 15 Finale: Nishant Bhat QUITS the show, opts to take Rs 10 lakh