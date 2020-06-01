Nishant Malkani REACTS to his exit from Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega; Says ‘It will be heartbreaking & emotional’

Reportedly, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega will be witnessing a 20 year leap and the entire cast will be replaced except Kanika Mann and Daljeet Soundh, whose roles will be retained in the show.

The ongoing lockdown in the wake of the COVID 19 outbreak has taken a massive toll on mankind and life has come to a standstill. Besides, the entertainment industry has also been facing the brunt as the shootings have been stalled for over two months. As a result, while the movie releases have been pushed indefinitely, several tv shows went off air abruptly including Beyhadh 2, Patiala Babes and much more. Needless to say, the television producers are trying different strategies to increase their viewer base.

Amid this, Zee TV’s Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega has been making a lot of buzz that there have been reports that the family drama will be witnessing a 20 year leap post lockdown following which the entire cast, except Kanika Mann and Daljeet Soundh, will be replaced. Yes! you read it right. In fact, lead actor Nishant Malkani, who plays the role of AJ in the show will also be making an exit. While reports have sent the audience in a tizzy, Nishant has opened up on his exit on the show and called it a heartbreaking moment.

However, the television heartthrob also stated that the decision about his exit and the replacement of the entire cast has been taken by the makers for the betterment of the show. “A lot of people know that there is a leap in Guddan and I might not be part of it. It will be heartbreaking and emotional to not be able to continue in Guddan. This one and a half year have been beautiful. If a new story can bring good ratings for the show then I will be more than happy as ultimately, we wanted Guddan to become a brand. So even if I have to be out of the show and a new person has to come in my place it’s for the betterment of the show,” Nishant was quoted saying in a report published in Telly Chakkar.

For the uninitiated, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, which was launched in September 2018, happens to be a journey of a young girl who ends getting married to a much older man and also becomes a mother in law of three young ladies.

Credits :Telly Chakkar

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×