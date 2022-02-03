From Nishant-Pratik to Umar-Rashami: Bigg Boss 15 contestants who reunited after show ended

Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss season 15 has ended and the nation got its winner in Tejasswi Prakash. Pratik Sehajpal became the runner up while one of the most promising contestants Karan Kundrra stood third. The season had witnessed it all from friendship to love to fights to high-end drama. In short, the season was packed with full emotions. Some contestants also bonded really well inside the house. Over the years, the reality show has definitely given some super duo or trio to the world.

From Tejasswi Prakash to Karan Kundrra to Umar Riaz to Pratik Sehajpal, the housemates definitely met some of their favourite co-contestants after coming out in the outer world. Inside the house, they stood by each other and opinionated their voice whenever required. And as they met even after the show ended, it marked that their friendship will last longer. Hence, it would be no wrong in saying that Bigg Boss 15 did witness some great bonds of friendship and their fandoms also swear by them.

Let us see who all reunited after Bigg Boss 15 ended:

1. Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra

These two lovebirds need no introduction. Tejasswi and Karan, lovingly called #TejRan by fans already painted the Bigg Boss 15 house red with their love. Ever since the show ended, the duo has stepped out together a lot.

2. Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal

The OTTians were fans’ favourite in the Bigg Boss 15 house. Their friendship and understanding were cherished a lot. Their fans lovingly call them #PraNish. Recently, on Shamita’s birthday, the trio met again and definitely showed that their friendship will last longer.

3. Umar Riaz and Rashami Desai

Fans loved them inside the Bigg Boss 15 and Rashami never denied her affection towards Umar. Umar’s eviction from Salman Khan hosted reality show had also affected Rashami a lot. Their fans lovingly call them #UmRash. The duo met at Shamita Shetty’s birthday bash. They clicked pictures together and looked cute.

4. Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat

Shamita and Raqesh had made several appearances since the Bigg Boss 15 ended. The duo was often packed on PDA as the paparazzi clicked them. For those who are unaware, Raqesh and Shamita had met on sets of Karan Johar hosted Bigg Boss OTT and their love had blossomed inside the house.

5. Rajiv Adatia, Umar Riaz and Rashami Desai

This trio was definitely fans’ favourite as they lovingly call them #UmRashJiv. They met after Bigg Boss 15 finale for a get-together. Rajiv shared some pictures on his Instagram as well and took the internet by storm. Fans also liked their reunion.

Tell us which one of these reunions you liked the most?

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: 5 special moments of Pratik Sehajpal & Nishant Bhat that prove their ‘Atrangi yaari’