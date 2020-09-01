  1. Home
Nitesh Pandey is all set to join the cast of 'Indiawaali Maa'

Actor Nitesh Pandey has been signed for the upcoming TV show, Indiawaali Maa.
1477 reads Mumbai
news & gossip,TV shows,Indiawalimaa,Nitesh Panday
Pandey, who is known for his role of Harish Kumar in the series, "Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara", will essay the role of Hasmukh, a chilled-out father to the protagonist Rohan. "This show highlights that when you have your mother by your side, you pretty much have the strongest support in the whole world. Made purely to depict a mother's love, the story is something everyone will relate with," Nitesh said. The show also features Suchita Trivedi and Akshay Mhatre as Rohan. It will launch on Sony Entertainment Television.
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nitesh Pandey (@iamniteshpandey) on

Credits :IANS

