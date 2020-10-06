Niti Taylor introduces herself as 'Mrs Niti Parikshit Bawa;' Pens heartening note & shares glimpses of wedding

Niti Taylor, who was last seen in Ishqbaaaz has begun a new journey in life. The actress is married to her longtime beau Parikshit Bawa and recently took to her social media to announce this happy news. Take a look.

Niti Taylor is not Niti Taylor anymore. Confused? Well, the actress has now become Mrs. Niti Parikshit Bawa. Yes, Niti is a happily married woman and is beaming with joy. The cute actress exchanged wedding vows with her fiancé on August 13 (2020) amid the COVID-19 crisis. After news of her wedding broke out, Niti has finally announced her marriage on social media.

Just a few hours ago, the Ishqbaaz actress took to her Instagram handle to share that she has begun a new journey in life with Parikshit, and is ecstatic about it. She also introduced herself as Mrs. Niti Parikshit Bawa as she penned a heart-touching note. She also gave some glimpses from her 'Happy Covid Wedding.' wherein the newlyweds were beaming in happiness. Niti also revealed the reason for sharing this news late with fans. The couple exchanged nuptial vows in a traditional private wedding ceremony at a Gurudwara in Gurgaon.

The young actress looked beautiful in her bridal lehenga, and Parikshit complemented her look well. Niti opted for a heavy embroidered pastel pink lehenga with a golden yellow shawl and sheer light pink veil and looked every bit gorgeous. Parikshit opted for a white kurta-pajama set, pink turban, and orange dupatta. Expressing her joy to finally beginning a new journey, Niti shared, 'I can finally say out loud "Hello Husband". Making my own happiness in 2020!'

She further also took inspiration from Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan's song 'Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho' as she expressed her love for Parikshit. The duo looked extremely happy together as they walked hand-in-hand as husband and wife.

Take a look at Niti's posts here:

Within moments, Niti's posts were bombarded with congratulatory messages and best wishes pouring from all over. Here's wishing the Niti and Parikshit a happy married life.

