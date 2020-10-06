Niti Taylor introduces herself as 'Mrs Niti Parikshit Bawa;' Pens heartening note & shares glimpses of wedding
Niti Taylor is not Niti Taylor anymore. Confused? Well, the actress has now become Mrs. Niti Parikshit Bawa. Yes, Niti is a happily married woman and is beaming with joy. The cute actress exchanged wedding vows with her fiancé on August 13 (2020) amid the COVID-19 crisis. After news of her wedding broke out, Niti has finally announced her marriage on social media.
Just a few hours ago, the Ishqbaaz actress took to her Instagram handle to share that she has begun a new journey in life with Parikshit, and is ecstatic about it. She also introduced herself as Mrs. Niti Parikshit Bawa as she penned a heart-touching note. She also gave some glimpses from her 'Happy Covid Wedding.' wherein the newlyweds were beaming in happiness. Niti also revealed the reason for sharing this news late with fans. The couple exchanged nuptial vows in a traditional private wedding ceremony at a Gurudwara in Gurgaon.
The young actress looked beautiful in her bridal lehenga, and Parikshit complemented her look well. Niti opted for a heavy embroidered pastel pink lehenga with a golden yellow shawl and sheer light pink veil and looked every bit gorgeous. Parikshit opted for a white kurta-pajama set, pink turban, and orange dupatta. Expressing her joy to finally beginning a new journey, Niti shared, 'I can finally say out loud "Hello Husband". Making my own happiness in 2020!'
She further also took inspiration from Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan's song 'Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho' as she expressed her love for Parikshit. The duo looked extremely happy together as they walked hand-in-hand as husband and wife.
Take a look at Niti's posts here:
My journey from Miss to Mrs is complete. I'd like to share with all my well wishers that I tied the knot with Parikshit on 13 August 2020. We had a very small, quiet and intimate wedding with just our parents, aka, Covid wedding I can finally say out loud "Hello Husband" Making my own happiness in 2020!! Also, I'm announcing this late because we were hoping that the Covid-19 pandemic would die down sooner and we could celebrate in a big way - but hoping for a better 2021 Looking beautiful in - @payalkeyalofficial Jewellery- @purabpaschim - @thebigdaystory #partitayles
Within moments, Niti's posts were bombarded with congratulatory messages and best wishes pouring from all over. Here's wishing the Niti and Parikshit a happy married life.