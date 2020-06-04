Niti Taylor OPENS UP about working with Kaisi Yeh Yaarian co star Parth Samthaan again and her bond with him

Niti Taylor spilled the beans about working with her Kaisi Yeh Yaarian co-actor Parth Samthaan, the bond that they share, her unforgettable memory with the actor and more.

When you talk about the cutest on-screen jodi's of Indian Television, Parth Samthaan, and Niti Taylor's name shines right at the top. The two young actors romanced each other in Kaisi Yeh Yaarian and made many heads turn with their scintillating chemistry. Parth as Manan and Niti as Nandini is still touted to be one of the best reel-life couples, and their fans still root for 'MaNan.' Recently, amid the Coronavirus lockdown, the cult youth show started re-running on TV, and the excitement of the duo's lovers knew no boundaries.

Parth and Niti also surprised fans with some fun-loving videos on social media and made everyone go gaga over them all over again. After they collaborated on social media, fans also started demanding Parth and Niti to join hands again for a show, and spread their magic. Now, the beautiful actress has spilled the beans about her reuniting with Parth onscreen, her most memorable moment with him, the bond they share, and much more. She spoke about all this in a recent conversation with the Times of India.

When asked about working with Parth again, Niti said that she has no clue when will she collaborate with the handsome hunk again. She asserted that the lockdown must be uplifted first and then there can be talks about them coming together. She feels that Parth is in a happy professional space right now and is really doing well for himself. However, if they do get an opportunity to work together again, they will happily do it. She mentioned that they cannot give a chance to themselves, someone else has to consider them for a show. The gorgeous actress said, 'Somebody has to give it to us. So, we are waiting for that.' Well, if this happens, Parth and Niti fans are surely going to dance in merriment.

When quipped about her most memorable moment with Parth, Niti shared that it was from KYY 3, when they were in the middle of the road and it started raining suddenly. She added that it was quite funny to shoot that sequence as they were shooting early morning at around 4 or 5 am. Parth and Niti both started freezing out of the cold and enjoyed some hot coffee together. The show's production team then offered them some energy drinks, and it was the last scene for the day.

Sharing why the incident was funny, she said, in the scene, the tyre was moving sideways instead of going straight, and because of that we have to give many retake. While the two were freezing, the director was going on taking retakes. Niti stated, 'Hamari toh bilkul jaan chali gayi thi' (We were almost dead). But it was fun because we were laughing and that is one of the fresh memories.'

Niti and Parth share a warm bond to date and are one of the most adorable jodis on TV. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you want to see Parth and Niti in a show again? Let us know in the comment section below.

