Niti Taylor, Parikshit Bawa wedding: Nakuul Mehta, Shrenu Parikh, Zain Imam and others congratulate newly weds

From Nakuul Mehta to Shrenu Parikh to Zain Imam, several actors from the entertainment industry shared their best wishes to the newly-wed couple Niti Taylor and Parikshit Bawa. Read on.

Niti Taylor fans got a big surprise as she announced her wedding to longtime beau Parikshit Bawa. Yes, Niti has finally tied the knot with Parikshit, exactly a year after their engagement in a private wedding ceremony amidst the COVID-19 scare. The two took nuptial vows in a Gurudawara in Gurgoan on August 13 in the presence of their close family members.

After almost two months of their D-Day, Niti took to Instagram handle to say it out loud that she is happily married and is now 'Mrs. Niti Parikshit Bawa.' The actress also shared some glimpses from her wedding and pre-wedding ceremonies, revealing that she was late for the announcement, as she wanted things to normalize. The couple also plans to celebrate with family and friends, once things get back to normal. She hoped that 2021 would be better than this year, and is looking forward to it.

Within moments of Niti sharing this big and happy news, her fans, followers went bonkers. The comment section of her posts started flooding with congratulatory messages. Her friends, colleagues, and former co-stars also sent in their love, blessings, and best wishes to the newlyweds.

The actress's Ishqbaaaz co-star commented on her post saying, 'Mucho vadhaiyaan,' while Shrenu Parikh wrote, 'OMG congratulations darling!! You both look adorable!' Chandani Bhagawani was awestruck and said, 'Omg. Here it is, the biggest news of the year. Congratulations my love so happy for you. God bless you both. Lots of love.' Zain Imam wrote, 'Congratulations Nits!'

Jigsaya Singh wrote, 'Congratulations you look so beautiful.' Divya Agarwal and Avika Gor also sent in their good wishes to the couple. Helly Shah wrote, 'Uff many congratulations Niti,' while Aparna Dixit said, 'I have happy tears in my eyes watching this video!! Congratulations.'

Here are some glimpses from Niti and Parikshit's lockdown wedding here:

Credits :Instagram

