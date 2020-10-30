Niti Taylor, Parikshit look cute as they enjoy Neha Kakkar's new song but her caption steals the show

Newlyweds Niti Taylor and her husband Parikshit Bawa painted the town red with their love as they made an adorable video together enjoying Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's song 'Nehu Da Vyah.' Take a look.

Niti Taylor surprised her fans recently as she revealed about her wedding with fiancé Parikshit Bawa. The couple tied the knot on August 13 (2020) but shared the 'happy news' only this month in October. Ever since the news of their marriage broke out, Niti and Parikshit have become fans favorite and they have been winning hearts with their cuteness.

Recently, Niti and Pariskhit painted the town in red with love in a cute video that is going viral on social media. In the boomerang clip, Niti and Parikshit are seen enjoying Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's latest song 'Nehu Da Vyah,' and their adorable mushy banter has left everyone awestruck. While Niti looks pretty red outfit, Parikshit complimented her look in yellow casuals. While their 'uber cute' video wowed everyone, it was Niti's funny caption that attracted people's attention a bit more.

With this awe-inspiring clip, Niti wrote, My husband would take a bullet for me, but he would criticize the way I drove him to the hospital afterward.' Niti and Parikshit's cuteness is driving everyone crazy, and they just can't get enough of them. Within moments, Niti's post was bombarded with beautiful comments from fans, praising their chemistry.

Here's a glimpse of Niti's clip with hubby Parikshit:

The couple got married in a private wedding ceremony amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Only their family and close ones attended their D-Day. On their two months wedding anniversary, Niti surprised Parikshit, as she got his name inked on her ring finger.

Interestingly, the Nehu Da Vyah rockstars, Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are also a happily married couple now. NehuPreet exchanged wedding vows in a grand ceremony in Delhi on October 24 (2020). What are your thoughts on Niti and Parikshit's video? Don't they look super cute together? Let us know in the comment section below.

