Niti Taylor to play the female lead opposite Amar Upadhyay in Balaji Telefilms’ next show? Here’s what we know

Niti Taylor, who was last seen in Ishqbaaz, has reportedly been approached for Balaji Telefilms’ new show which will be aired on Colors.

Niti Taylor is one of the most adored television actresses and she has won millions of hearts with a cherubic smile, bubbly nature, stunning looks and of course her acting skills. The diva, who enjoys a massive fan following, has made sure to present something new to the fans every time she hits the television screens. While the actress was last seen in Ishqbaaz in 2019, her fans have been missing watching on the small screen this year. But looks like their wait will come to an end soon.

According to a report published in Telly Chakkar, Niti has been approached for Balaji Telefilms’ next show. Reportedly, the show, which will be aired on Colors, will narrate the story of a young girl marrying an older man. It was reported that the while Amar Updhayay and Iqbal Khan were considered for the male lead, the former is likely to bag the role. On the other hand, Niti is being considered as the female lead of the show.

The media reports suggested that the Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan actress had given the look test and has received a thumbs up. In fact, the makers and Niti are said to be discussing over the remuneration for the show. While no official announcement has been made in this regard so far, Niti’s fans will certainly be excited with this piece of news. Meanwhile, if the reports turned out to be true, this yet to be titled show will mark Niti’s first collaboration with Amar. Do you think, they will make a good pair on the small screen? Let us know your views in the comment section below.

Credits :Telly Chakkar

