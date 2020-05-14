Niti Taylor REVEALS she used to forget lines on the sets of Ishqbaaaz because of Nakuul Mehta

Niti Taylor recently opened up about her experience working with Nakuul Mehta, Surbhi Chandna and the Ishqbaaaz team during her stint on the show. Here's what she said.

Isqhbaaaz was one of the most-loved shows on Indian Television. After entertaining the audience for three years, the show bid goodbye in March 2019. It's been a year since the show's conclusion, but the characters and stories are still so fresh in our minds. Niti played the role of Shivaansh's wife Mannat Singh Oberoi and was paired opposite Nakuul Mehta. In a recent conversation with Times of India, the young actress opened up about her experience working with the team of her 'special' show.

Sharing her experience Niti said that Ishqbaaz just came to her and things went on happening. She said that it was magical and it was the biggest set that she has ever worked with. Praising the team and crew, Niti affirmed that everything on the sets of the show was professional and people treated her extremely well. Everybody was respectful towards her and she loved that feeling. The beautiful actress also showered praises on her co-stars for their amazing acting skills and performance.

She revealed that everyone was so good that she would feel conscious. Niti said that Nakuul and others were brilliant in their craft, which often made her anxious. Speaking of the same she mentioned that it took her almost two months to realize that she is a part of the show. Revealing her secret, she said that she used to forget her lines and go 'Oh My God'. She shared, 'Main toh nervous ho jaati thi set par jaakar.' (I would feel very nervous seeing everyone).

Niti further added that she used to rehearse the lines, but when she looked at her co-stars she used to forget everything. Just like many of us, she would feel 'Humse Na Ho Payega'. (I will not be able to do it). The diva shared that she felt extremely scared. She did not want to be bad as everyone else was really very good. She used to feel that she is new and naive in the field of acting. However, Isqbaaaz was a very special show for her.

Credits :Times of India

