Niti Taylor ties the knot with fiancé Parikshit Bawa in a private wedding ceremony; Shares honeymoon plans

Niti Taylor has tied the knot with her fiancé Parikshit Bawa in a close-knit ceremony amid the Coronavirus pandemic. Here's what she has to share about her private wedding.

Niti Taylor is a happily married woman now. Yes, the beautiful actress has tied the knot with her fiancé Parikshit Bawa. The duo exchanged wedding vows in a private ceremony in August this year, amid the Coronavirus pandemic. Well, it has soon going to be two months of Niti's marriage with Parikshit, and now she has finally spilled the beans about her close-knit marriage in an interview with the Times of India.

Parikshit and Niti got married on August 13, which also happens to be the date of their engagement a year ago. Yes, on August 13, 2019, the duo had got engaged. And now, after one year, they walked down the aisle on the same date. Opening about her wedding, Niti said that they were planning to get married at the end of October this year. But, considering the COVID-19 crisis, and understanding that it wouldn't improve drastically, the duo decided to advance their wedding. They decided to exchange nuptial vows on their engagement date, which is August 13.

Further, she added that it was not the best way as both their sisters could not join for the wedding. However, Niti and Parikshit plan to celebrate with everyone when the situation improves. The couple's wedding was a close-knit and intimate affair as only immediate family members were present. Revealing details of the same, Niti shared that they had a ceremony at a gurudwara in Gurgaon (Gurugram, New Delhi), which attended only by our parents and immediate family.

Take a look at Niti's D-Day outfit here:

The beautiful actress also shared that the decision to tie the knot on August 13 was just taken a few days ago, i.e. on August 6. So, she got only a week to prepare for her D-day. 'We had our extended families and friends participate in the do, virtually,' shared Niti.

When asked about their honeymoon plans, Niti said that they have not planned anything yet. She said that it will happen once situations normalize again and after they celebrate with their family and friends. 'For now, it is more of a fun-moon (laughs!)' Niti expressed.

Niti was last seen in Star Plus show Ishqbaaaz opposite Nakuul Mehta. Parikshit is an Indian Army Captain. The two first met each other in school. Here's wishing the newly-wed couple a hearty congratulations!

