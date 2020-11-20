  1. Home
Star Plus to bring a finite crime series Rudrakaal on a grand scale

Nitin Vaidya is all set to launch a finite crime investigation thriller drama show titled 'Rudrakaal' for Star Plus soon. Read deets about the show inside.
18711 reads Mumbai Updated: November 20, 2020 03:58 pm
Nitin Vaidya's crime series Rudrakaal Star Plus to bring a finite crime series Rudrakaal on a grand scale
Indian Television has changed drastically in the past few years. From saas-bahu dramas overpowering TV screens to comedy, music, and dance reality shows making space in viewers' hearts. Looking at this shift in consumers' content consumption patterns, Star Plus is soon going to enthrall audiences with a finite crime series Rudrakaal. Yes, the channel is all set to launch 'Rudrakaal' a crime investigation thriller drama to entice the viewers. Since it is a 'finite series' it will run for a period of three or four months. 

Rudrakaal is brought by none other than Nitin Vaidya. Nitin will release this show under his new production house, Dashami Creations LLP. The story of Rudrakaal will revolve around an upright IPS officer who will be brought in to investigate the murder of his former mentor. He will stumble upon a conspiracy, following which chaos entails. The show will be launched on a grand scale by the channel and producer soon. Actor Bhanu Uday will be seen playing the role of DCP Rajan Chittoda. Dipannita Sharma will be seen as Gayatri Chittoda, whereas Rudraksh Jaiswal will play Anshuman Chittoda. 

Crime investigation dramas have been a major part of Indian Television. Karamchand starring Pankaj Kapur was one of India's first detective series on TV. It proved to be a trailblazer and the list of crime investigation thriller dramas just kept on increasing as years passed by. C.I.D, Gumraah, Crime Patrol, Savdhaan India, 24, and several other interesting crime investigation shows left a mark on Indian TV. Well, it looks like Rudrakaal will soon prove its mettle and be added to the list of the best. 

ALSO READ: Aahat, Mano Ya Na Mano to Fear Files: Horror TV shows that you can revisit during Coronavirus lockdown

Credits :Pinkvilla

