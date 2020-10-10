Nitish Bharadwaj reacts to Gajendra Chauhan's comment on Mukesh Khanna: Why is he speaking on Kapil's behalf?

Gajendra Chauhan and Mukesh Khanna's war of words has now caught everyone's attention. In the midst of all this, Nitish Bharadwaj has reacted to the same.

The star cast of Mahabharat graced The Kapil Sharma Show sometime back much to the excitement of the audience. Almost every actor of the popular 80s mythological show was present there except Mukesh Khanna. The senior actor, who played the role of Bhishma Pitamah in the same, recently cited the reason behind not being present in Kapil Sharma’s show. He took to social media and called the show cheap and vulgar. This did not go well with his former co-star Gajendra Chauhan.

Chauhan took a sly dig at Khanna during an interview and said that the latter did not like the grapes as he did not eat them. He reportedly called Mukesh Khanna a ‘flop actor.’ Now, actor Nitish Bharadwaj, who played the role of Lord Krishna, has now reacted to the same. He starts by saying that the top cast of the show is unhappy with what is going on between Khanna and Gajendra Chauhan.

He further adds that a person is entitled to his or her views. He further adds that it is Kapil Sharma and his team who should have reacted to Mukesh Khanna’s views. Bharadwaj then asks the reason behind Gajendra Chauhan speaking on Kapil’s behalf. While adding that it is Khanna’s choice whether or not to be a part of the show, Bharadwaj says that there was no need to belittle or deride the senior actor. He then says that the actor has played the role of Bhishma Pitamah with perfection.

Nitish Bharadwaj says that it is not in good taste to comment on anyone’s performance or career. He then states that Gajendra Chauhan is venting out his frustration by commenting on Khanna’s knowledge and performance. He further adds that the actors of Mahabharat have never been mired in any controversies and should maintain that decorum.

