Nitish Bhardwaj on playing Krishna in Mahabharat: I was called for screen test of the role but I had refused

As Mahabharat has returned on Indian television after over thirty years, Nitish Bhardwaj revealed he was roped in for the role of Vidur initially.

India’s fight against coronavirus has certainly got everyone here locked in our houses. But if you see the positive side, this lockdown has not just helped in combating COVID 19 but has also marked the return of several iconic shows on Indian Television. Amid this, Mahabharat, based on Hindu Epic has also made its way back to the television screens after over three decades. And while we are cherishing our memories of the 80s and 90s, Nitish Bhardwaj recently got candid about his role of Krishna in the legendary show.

Talking about the role, the senior actor revealed that he was selected among 55 people who had given the screen test for the role. Interestingly, director Ravi Chopra felt that is smile was apt for someone to play the role of Lord Krishna. But did you know, Nitish had refused to play the role initially? Recalling the days of screen test for the show, the actor revealed that he was roped in to play the role of Vidur in Mahabharat. However, he was replaced in the show.

“I knew Ravi and we also did films together. When I went and asked Ravi, Ravi said that you are now 23-24 years old and Vidur will get old after a few episodes. It won't suit you. After this, I had no job. After some time, I got an offer again. I was being cast as Nakula in the show. I refused to do that. I wanted to play Abhimanyu, I told Ravi then he said that he will think,” Nitish was quoted saying.

However, he was later approached for the screen test for Krishna’s role, but Nitish turned down the offer. Explaining his reason, he stated, “I told him that for the role of Krishna you need an experienced human being. How can you give the role of a great man to a new person? So, he told me, “you wanted to do a good role once, you do a screen test”. Just then did I give a screen test and it was final.”

Well, we are glad Nitish had reconsidered his decision as no one else could have pulled off the role of Lord Krishna better than him in Mahabharat.

