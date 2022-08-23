'No kissing policy': Here's why Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Jannat Zubair isn't taking up OTT projects

Jannat Zubair is a popular name in the telly industry as well as a social media star. She is now reaching newer heights of success professionally as a social media creator. Today, she has more than 43 million followers on Instagram, almost akin to a top Bollywood star. Presently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, the 20-year-old has impressed show host Rohit Shetty, her co-contestants as well as the audience with her spirit and stunts. The actress recently talked about her upcoming projects in an interview with Indian Express.

Talking about her journey in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Jannat shared that like most people, she too had presumed herself as a weakling on the stunts-based show. “People feel I am young and thus very delicate. But this show has helped me prove that I am stronger than I appear. Because of my physicality, I too had my share of apprehensions about whether I could pull off tough tasks compared to the men. However, I realised that your height, weight, and gender, nothing matters above your willpower. And I am so glad that I have broken the perception around me.”

Jannat Zubair also shared about her experience of being a social media influencer. She said that now people love her for her real self. They like Jannat and not just the character that she is playing and that is a very big achievement for any actor. She added that the ones who started following her via social media don’t know that she has been an actor for so long. She had spent her entire childhood acting but they feel she is just an internet sensation.

Talking about her future plans, she shared that she is looking forward to the release of her Punjabi film, and wants to stay away from television for some time. As for OTT, she is steering clear because of the medium’s demand. A few years back when Jannat was playing the lead in Tu Aashiqui, her parents had announced that she would follow a ‘no-kissing policy’, given her age. Stating that it will remain so throughout her career, the actor said, “That has been the policy and will be so for life. If it wasn’t a well-thought plan, I don’t think it would have made to the headlines. This is also the reason why I am not focussing on OTT at all.” Jannat added that while she may be only 20 years, she is confident to pull any character and is waiting to get meaty offers.

Also read- Jannat Zubair opens up on being part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: I was afraid if I could do the stunts or not