No one can stop Rubina Dilaik from spreading her wings; PHOTOS

Rubina Dilaik is one of the leading names in the telly industry. She came to the limelight with the show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. She was loved for her real and daring personality in Bigg Boss 14. Now the actress is seen performing adventurous and thrilling stunts in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media and often shared pictures and videos of herself with her fans.

Rubina has recently returned from the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 in Cape Town, South Africa. She looks fashionable in and chic in her recent post as she shares pictures with massive and colourful wings. She sported a white turtleneck sweater with black leather pants and a half leather jacket. Her makeup is flawless and her hair is tied up neatly. She captioned the post, “If I had wings……. You would have never found me in one place !”

See post here-

Rubina Dilaik returned from the shoot for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 few days back and her husband Abhinav Shukla had come to receive her at the airport. He hugged her tightly and the couple also posed for the paps. Rubina is receiving lots of appreciation for her stunts in the show, by her fans. The actress also makes fun videos with other contestants of the show, and posts them on social media.

The contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 are Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Kanika Mann, Pratik Sehajpal, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, and Jannat Zubair. The 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, hosted by Rohit Shetty, premiered on 2nd July 2022.

Also read- Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 shoot wraps; Rubina Dilaik, Jannat Zubair, Mohit Malik, Mr Faisu papped at airport