No rift rumours, Krushna Abhishek and Kapil Sharma are enjoying 'mufat ka massage' in Australia; WATCH

Kapil Sharma is juggling his television show, films, web series, and world tour. The comedian-actor-host has his hands full and on Wednesday (August 31) night, he took off to Australia with fellow comedians Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, and Rajiv Thakur, to continue with their live show. Pinkvilla exclusively broke the news of Krushna not being part of the audience's favorite, The Kapil Sharma Show, due to 'agreement issues.' However, post that, reports about a rift between Kapil and Krushna started doing the rounds. The latest video shared by Kapil Sharma, puts all these reports to rest.

Krushna Abhishek has accompanied Kapil Sharma for his live show in Australia. In the video, they are seen enjoying a massage session. However, what's interesting is that they added their daily dose of pun in this too. The masseur informs Krushna that only the first fifteen minutes of the session is free of cost, and then they are charged. Krushna casually asks the masseur about how long they (Krushna and Kapil) have been taking the services, and she says that his fifteen minutes are over. Upon hearing this, both of them jump out of their recliners. This leaves everyone present there in splits.

Before taking off to Australia, Krushna Abhishek was spotted in the city with his wife Kashmera Shah. He was asked by the media about this news doing the rounds. To which, he clarified stating that he's clueless about how these 'rumours' started doing the rounds, but everything is fine between him and Kapil. Krushna said, "I love him and he loves me too. The Kapil Sharma Show is my show too, and I will be back soon."

Krushna clarifies all is well between him and Kapil

During the same interaction, Krushna Abhishek shared about them leaving together for Australia to continue with their live show. On the other hand, Krushna and Kashmera welcomed Ganpati Bappa home and the latter posted the pictures on her Instagram, which were liked by Kapil too.

Krushna also shared a photo of himself with the crew leaving for Australia.

Talking about The Kapil Sharma Show , it is returning on September 10 with Srishty Rode as an interesting character.

