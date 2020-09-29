Nora Fatehi backs Terence Lewis after 'morphed' video of him touching her inappropriately on IBD goes viral

A video of Nora Fatehi and Terence Lewis from India's Best Dancer has taken the internet by storm, and netizens are accusing the choreographer of touching Nora inappropriately. Here's how Terrence has reacted to the viral video, and Nora has extended her support to him.

Nora Fatehi and Terence Lewis's clip from India's Best Dancer has caught everyone's eyes for all the wrong reasons. The video from one of the recent episodes has gone viral and angered several social media users. Netizens have accused Terence of allegedly brushing his hand against the actress's back while on stage. In the video, Terence is seen touching Nora inappropriately.

The clip left Twitterati furious, who bashed the Terrence for this unacceptable act. Several memes have been doing rounds regarding it, and people have passed derogatory comments on Terrence. However, now Nora has extended his support to Terrence and called the viral clip 'morphed.' Yes, the actress has backed Terence and slammed netizens for spreading 'fake' videos around. Coming out in Terence's defense, Nora expressed her gratitude towards him for being calm after unnecessarily facing the wrath of social media users. She also hinted that theclip which shows that Terence improperly touched her on the show, has been morphed.

It all happened after Terrence decided to address the issue, not directly, but indirectly. He took to his Instagram handle to post a photo with Nora, and indirectly explained the indicent through a monk's story. Nora was quick to notice Terrence's say on the issue, and commented on his post. She thanked Terrence for being respectful towards her always and making her feel loved on the sets of India's Best Dancer.

The dancer-actress wrote, 'Thank you Terrence! In today's time of social media video morphing and photoshop effects for meme purposes. I am glad you have not let it bother you and you have remained poised and dignified! This too shall pass.'

She further added, 'You and Geeta (Kapoor) ma'am have been so respectful with me and have made me feel so loved and accepted as a judge on the show, it has been a great life learning experience! Stay blessed.'

For the unversed, Nora Fatehi has taken 's place as the judge of India's Best Dancer temporarily. Nora walked in Malaika's shoes after the latter was tested positive for the novel Coronavirus recently. The show is being hosted by Telly couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

