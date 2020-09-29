Nora Fatehi backs Terence Lewis after 'morphed' video of him touching her inappropriately on IBD goes viral
Nora Fatehi and Terence Lewis's clip from India's Best Dancer has caught everyone's eyes for all the wrong reasons. The video from one of the recent episodes has gone viral and angered several social media users. Netizens have accused Terence of allegedly brushing his hand against the actress's back while on stage. In the video, Terence is seen touching Nora inappropriately.
The clip left Twitterati furious, who bashed the Terrence for this unacceptable act. Several memes have been doing rounds regarding it, and people have passed derogatory comments on Terrence. However, now Nora has extended his support to Terrence and called the viral clip 'morphed.' Yes, the actress has backed Terence and slammed netizens for spreading 'fake' videos around. Coming out in Terence's defense, Nora expressed her gratitude towards him for being calm after unnecessarily facing the wrath of social media users. She also hinted that theclip which shows that Terence improperly touched her on the show, has been morphed.
It all happened after Terrence decided to address the issue, not directly, but indirectly. He took to his Instagram handle to post a photo with Nora, and indirectly explained the indicent through a monk's story. Nora was quick to notice Terrence's say on the issue, and commented on his post. She thanked Terrence for being respectful towards her always and making her feel loved on the sets of India's Best Dancer.
The dancer-actress wrote, 'Thank you Terrence! In today's time of social media video morphing and photoshop effects for meme purposes. I am glad you have not let it bother you and you have remained poised and dignified! This too shall pass.'
She further added, 'You and Geeta (Kapoor) ma'am have been so respectful with me and have made me feel so loved and accepted as a judge on the show, it has been a great life learning experience! Stay blessed.'
Take a look at Terrence's recent post here:
A Zen Master and his disciples of monks were walking in the Himalayas back to their monastery. On their way to the monastery they had to cross the river Ganga flowing fully though less violently. There was an young beautiful maiden in distress, sitting close to the banks, whose village was just across the river. She was scared to cross the river by herself so she asked the elder monk to help her cross the river. "Sure" said the Zen Master and held her up in his arms. They crossed the river and he let her down gently as she went to her village after thanking the Master. The younger monk wasn't taking this all easily. He looked little worried. The monks came to their monastery after couple of hours of difficult walk in the hills, but the younger monk was still not settled. Sensing it the Guru asked him what the matter was. The young monk said "Master, we have sworn of not touching a woman, but you carried her in your arms, you tell us not to think of women but you touched her" complained the disciple. The Zen Master smiled n replied "I carried her across the river and left her on the other side. Are You Still Carrying Her ? "Thank you @norafatehi for being the most elegant, dignified n classy guest judge & for your implicit trust in me! #zen #philosophy #pathofleastresistance #loveandkindness #indiasbestdancer @sonytvofficial #dance #norafatehi #terencelewis
For the unversed, Nora Fatehi has taken Malaika Arora's place as the judge of India's Best Dancer temporarily. Nora walked in Malaika's shoes after the latter was tested positive for the novel Coronavirus recently. The show is being hosted by Telly couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa.
