Nora Fatehi to judge the upcoming season of Dance Deewane Junior

Nora Fatehi is one of the leading names of the entertainment industry. She is a fabulous dancer and talented actress, who has been part of numerous movies. The actress was seen with Madhuri Dixit Nene as a guest judge in the last season of the dance show Dance Deewane. Now, her fans will be amazed to know that she will be soon seen as the judge of the dance reality show Dance Deewane Junior.

Nora will bring together the frenzy amongst the young fans and the remarkable knowledge and expertise in dance.

A source close to the show confirmed the same saying, "Nora Fatehi is one of the most popular names of the nation and she's immensely loved amongst the kids especially. She has earlier been a part of reality shows as well and the response has been incredible, making her the clear choice for the upcoming show."

With her infectious energy and entertaining persona, Nora Fatehi has been unanimously chosen to judge the show by the makers.

Nora Fatehi had earlier entered another reality show as a temporary judge post the original judge Malaika Arora's exit after she was tested positive for Covid-19.

Now, as Nora Fatehi returns to the television as the judge for an entire season, it would be exciting to witness the audience's reaction to the same. She is hugely popular for her remarkable dancing skills and personality. She enjoys an incredible fanbase amongst kids especially. With the wild popularity of the hashtag #DanceWithNora, which offers a platform for people to showcase their talent, people from all over the country consider Nora as their mentor.



Also read- Nora Fatehi is a ‘vision in white’ as she flaunts her toned body in THIS stunning dress; See PIC