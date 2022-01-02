Nora Fatehi kisses rumoured BF Guru Randhawa on The Kapil Sharma Show; Find out how Kapil reacted

Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa have been grabbing all the limelight with the release of their latest song ‘Dance Meri Rani’. The song is superhit and fans have been loving it. Well, these two have been making it to the headlines for their rumoured affair. Although, they have said that they are just friends yet fans are finding it difficult to believe this. But, after Nora kissed Guru on national television, fans could not stop their excitement and the speculation of them dating has grown stronger.

Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa had recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show. They were there to promote their song ‘Dance Meri Rani’. During the show, Kapil Sharma cracked a joke about Guru making Nora a robot in ‘Naach Meri Rani’ and then a mermaid in ‘Dance Mer Rani’. Later, Kapil asked the actress if she could see any improvement in Guru’s dancing skills from then to now? Nora jokingly replied that it is because of her that the singer started dancing and if she would not have been there then Guru would have been doing the same moves in all his videos. This left Guru Randhawa hurt who called Nora’s comment ‘mean’. However, in return for this, Nora laughed and kissed Guru’s cheek.

The ease with which Nora Fatehi kissed Guru Randhawa has made all the fans wonder if they are only just friends or not? A while back the two were spotted in Goa and the reports of them dating have started from there.

Taking about the song Dance Meri Rani, it is for the second time that Nora has collaborated with Guru Randhawa. Earlier, they worked on the music video of Naach Meri Rani. The song is crooned by Guru Randhawa and Zahrah S Khan. It is penned by Rashmi Virag and composed by Tanishk Bagchi.

