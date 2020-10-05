  1. Home
Nora Fatehi pens a note of gratitude for ‘Queen’ Malaika Arora as she bids farewell to India’s Best Dancer

Today, Nora Fatehi took to Instagram to thank Malaika Arora for trusting her to fill in for her as a judge on India’s Best Dancer; Take a look
After Malaika Arora tested positive for COVID 19, Nora Fatehi replaced her as judge on dance reality show- India’s Best Dancer. And after recovering, Malaika is back on the sets of the show, and so, Nora Fatehi took to Instagram to thank Malaika Arora for entrusting her with the responsibility of being an interim judge on the reality show India’s Best Dancer. Alongside a series of photos of Malaika Arora and Nora, the Dilbar Dilbar girl’s note read, “Shoutout to the Queen @malaikaaroraofficial thank u for trusting me to fill in for you on Indias Best Dancer, it was a beautiful experience! Im so grateful for the opportunity! I Was initially scared to fill in such big shoes as no one can take your place queen but the entire team welcomed me with open arms and for that im humbled! We are all so so happy for your recovery may you stay always blessed And may you continue to kill it with your legendary aura, elegance and garminess for many many more years to come!”

After quarantining for 14 days, Malaika Arora recovered from COVID 19, and later, she  took to Instagram to pen a note as she wrote, “’Out and about’...M finally out of my room after so many days, it feels like an outing in itself.... I feel so blessed to have overcome this virus with minimum pain and discomfort.”

After recovering from COVID 19, Malaika Arora was snapped at sister Amrita Arora’s house, and also, since she couldn’t be a part of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s 40th birthday bash, she however, took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt for Bebo as she wrote, “Beboliciousss it’s a bigggggggish fabulous at any age ...#fab40bebo.... love u…”

