Nora Fatehi’s sizzling belly dance on India’s Best Dancer 2 leaves Terence Lewis bewitched; WATCH

India’s Best Dancer 2 has been entertaining viewers ever since it started airing on the small screens. The popular dance reality show is being loved widely by the audiences as every weekend, the contestants showcase their talents while pulling off complex choreographies with ease, grace, and confidence. This weekend, judges Terence Lewis, Malaika Arora, and Geeta Kapur welcomed B’Town celeb, Nora Fatehi, as the dancer joined them as a guest judge. During the episode, Nora took to stage and showcased her belly dance moves which left everybody, especially Terence Lewis agape.

Nora Fatehi set the stage on fire during her recent appearance on India’s Best Dancer 2. Sony Entertainment Television shared a promo on its official Instagram handle, where, the ‘Kusu Kusu’ girl, dressed in a beautiful blue co-ord set was seen flaunting her sultry belly dance moves on the stage. Judge Terence Lewis, who looked completely in awe of Nora, was seen with his mouth wide open. Seeing this, Geeta Kapur teased him and said, “Moonh toh bandh kar lo, Uncle.” As soon as Geeta said this, everyone on set was left in splits.

Later, Geeta once again pulls Terence Lewis’ legs when he accompanied Nora from the stage to the judges’ panel but did not escort Malaika to the stage. Geeta said, “Terence, you didn’t go to leave Malaika?” A visibly embarrassed Terence replies, “Malaika, main aapke dress se itna distracted hoon, ki main aapko dekhta hi reh gaya.” (Malaika, I was so distracted by your dress that I just kept looking at you.)

Talking about Nora Fatehi, the beautiful celeb recently featured in the song ‘Kusu Kusu’ in Satyameva Jayate 2 starring John Abraham.

India’s Best Dancer airs every Saturday and Sunday at 8:00 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.

