Not Divyanka Tripathi or Devoleena Bhattacharjee but THIS actress to be cast opposite Nakuul Mehta in BALH 2?

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 has been making headlines again, thanks to the growing buzz about who would play the female lead in the show’s upcoming season. The first season was a massive hit among the audience owing to its fresh take on a love story, and the undeniable chemistry between the leads- Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor. Apparently, Nakuul Mehta has been locked in as the male lead, there have been many speculations about who would be cast opposite him in the show.

According to an exclusive report by Telly Chakkar, Disha Parmar has been reportedly roped in to be cast opposite Nakuul in the show. This will be their second show opposite each other as before this, they were cast alongside each other in the Star Plus show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. Disha has been back in the limelight ever since her now husband, Rahul Vaidya proposed her in the popular reality show Bigg Boss 14. Disha and Rahul tied the knot last month on July 16th. The actress played the role of Pankhuri in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai and Jhanvi in the Zee TV show Woh Apna Sa.

Before Disha, there were speculations about Divyanka Tripathi and Devoleena Bhattacharjee being cast as the female lead. In a recent chat with ETimes, Divyanka shared that she turned down the show as she felt that her pair with Nakuul would not look good together on-screen. According to the sources associated with the show, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya fame Devoleena, was also approached for the role.

It will be interesting to see how fans react to the apparent pairing up of Disha and Nakuul on screen once again.

