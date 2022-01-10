‘Not Javed Akhtar’s Granddaughter’: Urfi Javed quashes rumours of being related to lyricist with her OOTD

Urfi Javed is frequently in the limelight because of her unique fashion choices. The former Bigg Boss OTT contestant also finds herself being the target of social media trolls as and when her pictures go viral. This afternoon the paparazzi spotted Urfi at the airport and needless to say, the young woman opted for a rather unique outfit today as well. Wearing a tee that said ‘Not Javed Akhtar’s Granddaughter’, Urfi slammed rumours about her being related to the veteran lyricist.

A few hours back today, the paparazzi spotted Urfi Javed at the airport in the dream city of Mumbai. Urfi opted for a rather casual and easy-going outfit as she donned a loose white tee-shirt with slits on either side. She combined it with a pair of black leggings with some sheer detailing. Urfi styled her hair in a ponytail, and kept her makeup fresh and dewy, punctuated with a bright pink lip shade. Urfi finished the look with a pair of heels. She also carried a copy of the Bhagavad Gita in her hands.

However, it’s the text on her tee which caught everyone’s attention. The bold text imprinted on her white tee-shirt read, “Not Javed Akhtar’s Granddaughter”. This was in response to some rumours doing the rounds that she is related to the noted writer.

Take a look:

Back in September, Urfi talked to ETimes and clarified that she is not Javed Akhtar’s granddaughter. She said, “People have cooked up stories just because my entire name is Urfi Javed. But he was never associated with me in any way. All this is just done to troll him and put his name down by associating my outfit controversy with him. But how is that even relevant? Even if his own granddaughter wears anything of her choice what's wrong with that? Why is he being held responsible for that?"

