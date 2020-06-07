Not just Aishwarya Rai, Disha Vakani shared screen with Priyanka Chopra before Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Did you know Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Disha Vakani aka Dayaben has not featured opposite Aishwarya Rai Bachchan but also Priyanka Chopra in a movie before the show? Read on to find out.

Disha Vakani does not need any special introduction. She became a household name for playing Dayaben in Sony TV's popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Whether it's her funny laughter, or her unique speaking style or breaking into garba any moment, the actress is loved for her role. However, she's been missing from the show for almost three years after her maternity leave, and fans are yearning to see her back. But, there's no sign of her getting back anytime soon.

While now we all know her as Dayaben, but Disha has been a part of the entertainment industry for many years. Earlier we told you that the actress shared screen space with and in Joddha Akhbar as Madhavi. But did you know she has featured opposite another popular Bollywood actress? And it is none other than , who is now making us all proud overseas also. Yes, Disha has shared the frame with Priyanka before she starred in TMKOC. Wondering which movie are we talking about? Well, it's Love Story 2050, which starred Harman Baweja as Karan Malhotra and Priyanka as Sana Bedi aka Zaisha.

Disha's role in the movie was not a significant one, as she essayed the character of a maid. Yes, she was seen as a maid in Love Story 2050, and you will have to watch the movie carefully for spotting Disha in it. The film released just days before TMKOC's first episode aired on TV, which means Love Story 2050 went on floors on 4 July 2008. However, the movie did not do well and turned out to be a flop one. Not only the audience but also the critics were totally unhappy with the movie.

Regardless of the movie's turnout, it is noteworthy to see Disha's success. While she played a house-help in the movie, she is now ruling hearts for her terrific performance as Daya Gada in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. When the show started, who knew she would become such an important part of the show and create a special place in the hearts of the audience. Though she's been missing from the show, fans still love her and want her back. It wouldn't be wrong to say Disha as Daya is excellent and it is difficult or almost impossible for anyone else to take her place.

Apart from these two movies, Disha was also seen opposite in Devdas. She was a part of the period drama starring SRK, and Aishwarya which released in 2002, i.e. 6 years before she became Dayaben from TMKOC, wherein she played the role of 'Sakhi'.

Talking about TMKOC, the show is all set to return with new episodes after the lockdown at the soonest. After Maharashtra Government gave permissions to resume shoots, everyone is gearing up to be back in action. However, they will have to take the utmost care and precautions to avoid the spread of Coronavirus. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

