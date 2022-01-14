'Not yet cast for Naagin 6', says Ekta Kapoor as she quashes casting rumours; Fans suggest Rubina's name

Ekta Kapoor recently shared the teaser of the supernatural show Naagin's sixth season. The teaser immediately started trending as it is one of the most-watched, successful shows too. Fans love it. Many popular faces have been part of the show including Mouni Roy. Last year on Bigg Boss, producer Ekta Kapoor had announced the comeback of Naagin 6 with more exciting twists and turns. Well, the details were not shared on social media but rumours started that the casting of lead actors has been done. Today, Ekta reacted to the rumours and claimed them to be wrong.

She took to her official Instagram handle and wrote a note even mentioning her health update post-COVID recovery. The note reads, “NOT YET CAST FOR #NAGIN6! Asking all u guys for ur suggestions! Just recovered from COVID but admist bad muscle spasm n stomach infection heard some names who r ‘ confirmed ‘! Arey bhai / behn no names r even approached or approved ! Ur suggestions guys.” Her note also seeks suggestions from fans. Her fans were quick enough to respond and they shared Rubina Dilaik, Jenifer Winget, and Shraddha Arya’s names.

This will be revealed with time. The Naagin 6 release date or trailer has not been released till now. After she announced that she had tested COVID positive, she had given her fans a glimpse into her routine.

Take a look here:

In the teaser, the voice says many things happened that took the world by shock and the planet has now changed. In earlier seasons of the supernatural fantasy starred Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani, Adaa Khan, Surbhi Chandna, and others.

