Once rivals, Asim Riaz & Paras Chhabra turn friends post Sidharth Shukla's demise

Sidharth Shukla’s untimely demise came as a shock for almost everyone. Fans and closed ones of the late actor are still not over this huge loss and continue to mourn. Although many actors from TV and Bollywood had rushed to the late actor’s residence the moment they heard about his death, two names that were there throughout were his Bigg Boss 13 inmates Paras Chhabra and Asim Riaz. Both these actors were on good terms with Sid but they did not share a good bond with each other. They were often seen at loggerheads with each other but it looks like Sidharth’s demise has brought the two foes together.

Apparently, Asim Riaz and Paras Chhabra did not follow each other on Instagram before this. But after this unfortunate incident, both the actors have started following each other on Instagram, which has made their fans happy too. Asim has released his latest single and Paras promoted it on his Instagram stories, addressing him as “bro”. He also wished him luck.

For the unversed, Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla were called the ‘Ram Lakhan’ of Bigg Boss 13. They were best buddies and became inseparable. Even fans cherished their friendship. However, as time passed by, Sidharth and Asim's fights continued to happen every day and the anger would just aggravate. This brought Paras and Sidharth closer to each other. However, by the end of the show, Sidharth and Asim became cordial.

We hope that Asim Riaz and Paras Chhabra’s friendship flourish from here on.

